﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Plate suppliers in Turkish market keep their prices stable

Prices have remained unchanged over the past two weeks in the Turkish steel plate market and demand has once again failed to recover.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
20 Oct 20 US HDG prices still inching upward as market rally continues
20 Oct 20 Ex-China stainless steel prices edge up
20 Oct 20 Ex-China HRC export prices adjusted down slightly, competition on rise
20 Oct 20 Plate suppliers in Turkish market keep their prices stable
20 Oct 20 HRC prices inch up in EU amid good order books and limited supply

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 0.59
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt 0.79
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt 0.86
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt 0
HRC FOB China, $/mt -0.48
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt 0
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China 0.79
HRC FOB Turkey -0.38
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -5.03
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey 0.8
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index -0.01
China HRC export index 1.96
China CRC export index 3.31
Turkish HDG Index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.