﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Outlook for ex-China CRC worsens as local market retreats

Ex-China prices of cold rolled coil (CRC) have mainly moved sideways this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.