﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Most recent deals point to lower prices for Brazilian slab exports

SteelOrbis has learned of an export slab order from a Brazilian producer to a client in the US closed at $685/mt, FOB ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.