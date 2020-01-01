﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local market hike supports ex-China plate prices, trading still weak

Mainstream ex-China steel plate offer prices from mills have been heard at $720-740/mt FOB for May shipment as of today, Monday, March 29.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.