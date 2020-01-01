﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC markets upbeat as producers negotiate higher long-term supply prices with auto companies

Even though local Indian cold rolled coil base prices have been maintained by producers, the market outlook has taken a significant bullish upturn

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.