﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HRC traded prices stable amid muted trading with positive post-festival outlook

Indian local hot rolled coil (HRC) prices have remained flat during the past week amid muted trading conditions for festival ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.