﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exports come to near halt on rising demand recession fears in Asia

In a sharp reversal of brisk activity seen earlier in the month, Indian hot rolled coil exports lapsed into moribund conditions on demand recession

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.