﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exports attract stronger buying interest in Asia, volumes still low

Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) exports have showed slight signs of reviving in Asia, led by improving achievable prices in a key market like Vietnam.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.