﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exporters raise prices amid widening of trade geography

Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) exporters have been successful in improving realizations during the past week, riding on the back of expanding demand

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.