﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exporters back with sales to Vietnam, China’s uptrend brings optimism

Indian HRC exporters have become more interested in sales to Vietnam over the past week due to sluggish domestic demand.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.