﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian HDG exports remain inactive amid weak prices in key markets, strong local sales

Indian hot dip galvanized (HDG) coil exports have remained completely inactive over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.