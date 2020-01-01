﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Indian CRC prices soften amid uncertainties over new lockdowns, end-user demand

Local Indian tradable cold rolled coil (CRC) prices have sought lower levels as premiums have been disappearing.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.