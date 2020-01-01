﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Import HRC prices rise in Pakistan, sellers cautious on selling

The ongoing uptrend in the global hot rolled coil (HRC) market has continued to prompt foreign suppliers to raise offers to Pakistan in particular.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.