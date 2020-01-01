﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Import HRC in Vietnam plunge amid China’s offers, market seeks clearer direction

Prices for import HRC in Vietnam have plunged this week as a number of Chinese sellers have been offered cargoes at much lower levels.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.