﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

HRC prices slip in EU domestic market, no significant change in trend in sight

Activity has been stagnating in the EU HRC domestic market in the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.