﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

HRC prices in Turkey getting close to $600/mt ex-works

Turkey-based hot rolled coil (HRC) producers have taken another step forward in their local prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.