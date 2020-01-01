﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

HRC prices exceed two-year high in EU market

Hot rolled coil (HRC) prices are still trending up in the EU market due to tight supply from both local mills and foreign suppliers.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.