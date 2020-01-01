﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Higher ex-Iran slab price achieved in fresh tender

The ongoing bullishness in the global hot rolled coil (HRC) market has continued to support prices of ex-Iran slabs.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.