﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

High supply and weak demand depress local Indian HRC market, but mills’ outlook positive

Local Indian HRC sellers eliminated spreads between base price of steel mills and tradable price to keep pushing volumes amid weak market demand.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.