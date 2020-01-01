﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Hesteel increases local HRC prices second time this month - by $91.5/mt

On December 22, Chinese steelmaker Hebei Iron and Steel Group (Hesteel) adjusted its prices for carbon steel flat products for delivery in January.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.