﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

HDG exports offers unchanged in Brazil

The reference price for Brazilian hot dipped galvanized (HDG) exports is currently $1,200/mt, FOB conditions, having the G40 ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.