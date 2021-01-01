﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

HDG export offers stable in Brazil

The reference price for the export from Brazil to South American countries of hot dipped galvanized products (HDG) is $1,200/mt, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.