﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Formosa drops HRC prices in Vietnam as demand poor, imports stay competitive

On July 19, Vietnamese steel producer Formosa Ha Tinh announced new local prices for HRC for September deliveries at the level $60/mt below last month

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.