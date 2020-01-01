﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC under pressure from Chinese competition, but major mills reject any big declines

The Indian hot rolled coil (HRC) export market has been hit by bearish conditions with both prices and buying sentiments taking a hit.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.