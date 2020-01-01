﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices jump by $70/mt as focus turns to sales to Europe

Close on the heels of the hike in local hot rolled coil (HRC) base prices to levels of $643-650/mt ex-works and higher premiums for domestic sales.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.