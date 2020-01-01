﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC deal prices to Asia start to exceed $1,000/mt FOB, Q1 allocation rises

Indian integrated steel mills have increased hot rolled coil (HRC) export prices again during the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.