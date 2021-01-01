﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-India HDG buying sees slight revival from Gulf buyers as price declines ease

Indian hot dip galvanized coil (HDG) export activity has witnessed a slight revival of buying from the Gulf region.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.