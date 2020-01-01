﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-CIS steel slab prices rise dramatically in deals, fresh offers

CIS-based steel slab exporters achieved another price rise in deals last week and have further increased their offers, to Turkey specifically.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.