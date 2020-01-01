﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-CIS slab prices surge in deals, supported by bullish HRC

CIS-based slab exporters have been enjoying great support from the solid uptrend in the flats segment, seen specifically in Turkey and the EU.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.