﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-CIS HRC prices still the most competitive in Asia, demand remains poor

The demand situation in the Vietnamese HRC market has not improved over the past week due to the continued lockdown.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.