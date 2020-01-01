﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-CIS HRC prices rise further amid favorable market fundamentals

Baltic region-based Russian steelmaker Severstal has been testing the market with $710/mt FOB levels for February production HRC.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.