﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices stable, buyers cautious

Mainstream ex-China steel plate offer prices from mills have been heard at $780-790/mt FOB for March shipment as of today, Monday, January 17.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.