﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

As of September 29 ex-China stainless steel coil export prices remained stable compared to September 22.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in


Other Related Content
30 Sep 20 Price of imported CRC roughly stable in Brazil
30 Sep 20 Silicon steel sheet prices in local Chinese market - week 40
30 Sep 20 Ex-China CRC prices stable before holiday, mixed outlook as futures rebound
30 Sep 20 Local Chinese stainless steel prices increase slightly
30 Sep 20 CIS starts offering November output HRC, some mills already sold out

Daily Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China, $/mt 8.17
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20, CFR Turkey, $/mt -2.98
Billet FOB CIS, $/mt -0.61
Rebar FOB Turkey, $/mt -1.08
HRC FOB China, $/mt -0.97
Wire Rod FOB China, $/mt -1.93
Click to see all prices
Weekly Steel Prices
Product Weekly Change (%)
HDG FOB China -0.39
HRC FOB Turkey 0
Iron ore (62%) CFR China -7.82
Scrap HMS I/II 80:20 CFR Turkey -1.66
Click to see all prices
Orbis Steel Index
  Weekly Change (%)
Turkish Scrap Index -1.51
China HRC export index -0.48
China CRC export index -0.82
Turkish HDG Index 0
Click to see full list
Statistics
USA Scrap Export January - May 2020 / mton
Turkey 1,552,734
Mexico 871,655
Malaysia 774,680
Taiwan 707,184
Bangladesh 602,535
Click to see full list

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.