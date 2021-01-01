﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China HRC prices adjusted down, but still uncompetitive

Ex-China HRC offer prices have edged down over the week ended January 18, amid the sharp drop in futures prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.