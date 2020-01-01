﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG prices up again amid firm local market and tight supply

Ex-China hot dip galvanized (HDG) offer prices have moved on an uptrend in the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.