﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG prices move up gradually further, demand to increase

Offers are at $990-1,050/mt FOB for late June shipment this week, up by $10/mt on average compared to the previous week.   ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.