﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG prices move sideways as sellers watch further developments locally

Ex-China hot dip galvanized (HDG) offer prices have moved sideways over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.