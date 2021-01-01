﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG prices fall again, negative trend likely to continue

Ex-China hot dip galvanized (HDG) offer prices have moved down further over the past week due to the weak local market and the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.