﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG market mood improves following futures price rise

Ex-China hot dip galvanized (HDG) offer prices have mainly been stable over the past week, but sentiment and trading activity have improved.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.