﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China HDG market at standstill, sharp rise expected after rebate cancellation

Ex-China hot dip galvanized export activity has come to a standstill over the past week and Chinese steelmakers have mainly halted giving offer prices

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.