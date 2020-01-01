﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices still under pressure, but decline minimal

Ex-China offer prices of cold rolled coil (CRC) have edged down slightly this week amid the downtrend in local prices

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.