﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices rise amid higher local prices, capacity inspections

Ex-China offer prices of cold rolled coil (CRC) have moved up amid rising HRC futures prices and the increasing trend in local CRC prices

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.