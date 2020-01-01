﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices move up by $25/mt compared to pre-holiday level

Ex-China offer prices of cold rolled coil (CRC) have moved up following the Chinese New Year holiday.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.