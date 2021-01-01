﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices fall by $50/mt as bearish moods prevail

Ex-China CRC prices moved down sharply by $50/mt over the past week as the sentiment in the local market has remained bearish.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.