﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices decrease, but further sharp drop unlikely

Ex-China CRC prices have moved down over the past week as steelmakers and traders have tried to stimulate export activities. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.