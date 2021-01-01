﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Downtrend still prevails in Turkish coated and CRC steel markets

Sentiments have remained negative and business is still slow in Turkey’s market for coated steel and cold-rolled coil (CRC).

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.