﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

CRC prices rise in Turkey, almost in line with HDG offers

Domestic prices for cold rolled coil (CRC) in Turkey have once again increased in the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.