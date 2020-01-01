﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

CRC imports remain stalled in Brazil

The last offers of Brazilian CRC imports from China were priced in a range of $1,100/mt to $1,200/mt, CFR conditions for ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.