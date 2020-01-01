﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

CRC imports remain at low pace in Brazil

The last offers of CRC received from China by a Brazilian importer were priced in a range of $1,300/mt to $1,400/mt, CFR ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.