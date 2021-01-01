﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

CRC import prices decline in Brazil

CRC imports in Brazil are negotiated today at $1,000/mt, against $1,100/mt two weeks ago, CFR conditions, a trader in the ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.